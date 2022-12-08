Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,313 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 657,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,127,000 after acquiring an additional 185,414 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,298,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,846.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 43,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 41,551 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA:SPXL traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 236,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,260,570. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.67. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $147.98.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

