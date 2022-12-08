CastleKnight Management LP Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 812.3% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Citigroup by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $48.17. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $69.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

