Caxton Associates LP Buys Shares of 8,129 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,129 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Target by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Target by 94.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,302 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Target by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 142,015 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 80,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in Target by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

TGT opened at $153.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.29. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

