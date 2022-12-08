Celer Network (CELR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.52 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market cap of $86.42 million and $5.52 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

