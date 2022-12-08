Celer Network Price Tops $0.0121 on Top Exchanges (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Celer Network has a market cap of $85.63 million and approximately $3.51 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

