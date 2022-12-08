Celo Dollar (CUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $358,943.19

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005775 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $43.47 million and approximately $358,943.19 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar launched on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,676,097 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

