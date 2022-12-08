Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.31

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and traded as high as $18.19. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 23,501 shares.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 867,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,120,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 222,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 90,252 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter.

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

