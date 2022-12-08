Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.31

Shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and traded as high as $18.19. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $17.83, with a volume of 23,501 shares.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.
