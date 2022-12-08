Chain Price Down 7.3% Over Last Week (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Chain has a market cap of $801.88 million and approximately $11.38 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0373 or 0.00000218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chain has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official website for Chain is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official message board is blog.chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

