ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Company LLC

Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 1,031.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 356,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,565 shares during the quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC owned 0.18% of ChampionX worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ChampionX by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after buying an additional 1,766,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $158,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,919 shares of company stock worth $4,827,903 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

