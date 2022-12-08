Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Gap Down to $134.97

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $134.97, but opened at $125.00. Chart Industries shares last traded at $121.26, with a volume of 11,107 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.43.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.33 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 44.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

