Chilton Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $18,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,566,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.83.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.05. 11,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,827. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average of $127.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

