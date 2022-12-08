Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 1,127 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,814,408,000 after purchasing an additional 316,868 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 858,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,594,000 after purchasing an additional 258,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after purchasing an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,884. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.76 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESS shares. Raymond James lowered Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $264.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.47.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

