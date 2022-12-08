Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 20,837 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 2.0% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after buying an additional 1,361,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,297,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,884,000 after buying an additional 1,319,554 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.75. 44,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,027. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.13 and a 200 day moving average of $118.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

