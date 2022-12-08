Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.2% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after buying an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $587,003,000 after buying an additional 185,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $406,063,000 after buying an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.21.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

