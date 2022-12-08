Chilton Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,164 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of American Assets Trust worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,526,000 after buying an additional 339,960 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,763,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,072,000 after buying an additional 214,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 115.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 7,287,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,432,000 after buying an additional 180,273 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1,329.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 179,500 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Assets Trust

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,892,855 shares in the company, valued at $196,377,438.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,892,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,377,438.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,247,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,343,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 157,324 shares of company stock worth $4,309,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

American Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

AAT traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,563. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $39.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 180.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.