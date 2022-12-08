Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 13,810 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $13,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 28.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after acquiring an additional 259,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 792.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 86.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,202,000 after acquiring an additional 133,666 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average is $128.96. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.45.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.