China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
China Eastern Airlines Trading Up 7.7 %
China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.