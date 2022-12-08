China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

China Eastern Airlines stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $749,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $524,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

