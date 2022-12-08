Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KDNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.25.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $23.54 on Monday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 3,557 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $70,037.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $245,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,791.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,687 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.38% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

