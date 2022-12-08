Christian S. Fong Acquires 20,250 Shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Stock

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) President Christian S. Fong acquired 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $18,022.50. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,627,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,129.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Spruce Power Stock Performance
Shares of SPRU opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.49.
Spruce Power Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spruce Power (SPRU)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.