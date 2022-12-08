Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 8,672 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT opened at $104.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.84. The company has a market capitalization of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.44%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

