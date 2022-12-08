Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,361 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.81. The stock has a market cap of $157.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.