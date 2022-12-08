Cigna Investments Inc. New Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,353 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 0.7% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 188,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $165.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.75 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $292.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

