CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Get CI&T alerts:

CI&T Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

About CI&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $118,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.