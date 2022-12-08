CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Trading Down 8.2%

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) dropped 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 40,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CI&T from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
CI&T Trading Down 1.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T
About CI&T
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.
