Clipper Logistics (LON:CLG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $837.00

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 837 ($10.21) and traded as high as GBX 850.77 ($10.37). Clipper Logistics shares last traded at GBX 837 ($10.21), with a volume of 11,048,592 shares traded.
Clipper Logistics Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 837 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 841.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The company has a market cap of £869.17 million and a P/E ratio of 37.70.
Clipper Logistics Company Profile
Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.
