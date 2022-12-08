Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires 21,570 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,570 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,800,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,857,169,000 after buying an additional 239,584 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after buying an additional 1,701,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $487.84. 8,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $333.42 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.92.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $473.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

