Clough Capital Partners L P Acquires 380 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P owned about 0.20% of Walker & Dunlop worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Price Performance

WD stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.15. The company had a trading volume of 624 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.98. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.33 and a 12 month high of $154.53.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, COO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $914,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,525.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Stories

