Clough Capital Partners L P Has $807,000 Position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG)

Clough Capital Partners L P cut its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,700 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 937,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 46,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 135,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

BWG traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,107. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $11.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.46.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

