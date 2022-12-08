Clough Capital Partners L P Sells 1,390 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Clough Capital Partners L P lessened its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P owned 0.08% of iRhythm Technologies worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.36.

Shares of IRTC stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $100.05. 1,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,460. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.70 and a 200-day moving average of $130.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.25. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.77 and a one year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.79% and a negative return on equity of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $103.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About iRhythm Technologies

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Further Reading

