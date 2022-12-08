Coin98 24 Hour Volume Tops $533,325.62 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $533,325.62 worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.10 or 0.01701485 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00015416 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00028857 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00035829 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000516 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.29 or 0.01778063 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

