Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases $367,806.39 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 8,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $367,806.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,619 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,666.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, November 29th, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $374,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Tobias Lutke purchased 8,974 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.35 per share, with a total value of $380,048.90.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,952 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $382,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,585 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.99 per share, with a total value of $385,309.15.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,573 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.96 per share, with a total value of $373,168.08.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,349 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.90 per share, with a total value of $389,942.10.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,328,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,373,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.14. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $284.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COIN. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.26.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.