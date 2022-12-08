Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Buys 616 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,003,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,223,360,000 after buying an additional 331,447 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after purchasing an additional 205,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after purchasing an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,360,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $587,003,000 after purchasing an additional 185,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 44.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,324,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $406,063,000 after purchasing an additional 713,735 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.21.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $206.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average of $194.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.