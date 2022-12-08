Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,778 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP opened at $114.88 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.52.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

