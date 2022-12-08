Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lifted to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $38.00 target price on the cable giant’s stock, up from their prior target price of $30.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen cut their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.54. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 49.8% during the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Comcast by 54.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,820 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

