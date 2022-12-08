Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.00.

Comerica Price Performance

CMA stock opened at $65.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.93.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 36.03%.

Institutional Trading of Comerica

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

