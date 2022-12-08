Community Financial’s (TCFC) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research note on Sunday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Community Financial alerts:

Community Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TCFC opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Community Financial has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93. The firm has a market cap of $224.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Community Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Community Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Community Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Community Financial by 14.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Community Financial by 82.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

(Get Rating)

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.