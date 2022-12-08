Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Cut to €68.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €69.00 ($72.63) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.00) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €64.00 ($67.37) to €55.00 ($57.89) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY remained flat at $9.63 during trading on Thursday. 55,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,266. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

