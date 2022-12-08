Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium (OTCMKTS:PASTF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Compagnie Plastic Omnium from €25.00 ($26.32) to €18.00 ($18.95) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Price Performance

OTCMKTS PASTF opened at $18.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.31. Compagnie Plastic Omnium has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium Company Profile

Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE designs, develops, manufactures, and sells intelligent exterior systems, clean energy systems, and modules for the automotive industry in France, rest of Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers intelligent exterior systems, including bumpers, energy absorption systems, tailgate modules, spoilers, fender supports, and rocket panels, as well as radar and other sensors.

