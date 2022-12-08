Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Trading Up 7.8%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.85. 2,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 120,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Compass Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $619.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,651.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,219,994 shares in the company, valued at $48,856,180.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

