Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Trading Up 7.8%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.85. 2,721 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 120,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.
CMPX has been the topic of several recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $619.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 1.57.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
