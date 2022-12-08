Compound (COMP) Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $273.47 million and $17.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $37.63 or 0.00222113 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00122463 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00046430 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00056723 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 38.21478797 USD and is up 0.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $24,956,971.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

