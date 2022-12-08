Consumers Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. 8,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 379% from the average session volume of 1,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Consumers Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28.

Consumers Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.73%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Consumers National Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services for individuals, farmers, and small and medium-sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

