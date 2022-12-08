Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 280.95% from the stock’s current price.
Context Therapeutics Stock Down 24.5 %
CNTX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 6,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,714. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
About Context Therapeutics
Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.
