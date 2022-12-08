Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 280.95% from the stock’s current price.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 24.5 %

CNTX stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 6,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,714. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.66.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Context Therapeutics

About Context Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Context Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Context Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of cancer for women in the United States. Its lead product candidate is onapristone extended release (ONA-XR), a potent and selective antagonist of the progesterone receptor that is linked to resistance for various classes of cancer therapeutics, such as anti-estrogen therapies across female hormone-dependent cancers.

Featured Stories

