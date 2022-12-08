Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.30-12.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.455-3.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.46 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $12.30-$12.60 EPS.

Cooper Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

COO traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $319.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $430.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.82 and its 200-day moving average is $303.94.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The medical device company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.36). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $848.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $388.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $909,458,000 after buying an additional 10,373 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 558,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $233,355,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,688,000 after buying an additional 146,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,875 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,181,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

