Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down to $23.52

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.52, but opened at $23.04. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 1,344 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,733.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $1,681,958. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 2,286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

