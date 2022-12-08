Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,061 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 60,709 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after purchasing an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,112,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,997,293,000 after purchasing an additional 384,619 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corning by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,008,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451,525 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,763,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,673,000 after acquiring an additional 254,599 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,820,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,370,000 after acquiring an additional 380,729 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.27.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.38. 22,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,762,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.47%.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

