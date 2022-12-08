Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading 8.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) shares rose 8.6% on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $18.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Couchbase traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.08. Approximately 3,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 195,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.97.

Several other research firms have also commented on BASE. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.64 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.