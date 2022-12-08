Cowen Raises Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $430.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $369.14.

LLY opened at $371.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $353.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $350.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total transaction of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

