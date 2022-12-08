Creative Planning Sells 1,819 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Mondelez International by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $68.03 on Thursday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.99.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

