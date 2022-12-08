Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several research firms recently commented on CS. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Shares of CS stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,804,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,752,000 after buying an additional 334,234 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 43,788.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,092,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,229 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the 3rd quarter worth $18,779,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter worth about $17,624,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after buying an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

