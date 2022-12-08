Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $465.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $390.00 to $465.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $410.08.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $372.33 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $436.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.08. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,507,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,875,000 after purchasing an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter worth about $161,590,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $114,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,060,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $296,607,000 after buying an additional 251,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

