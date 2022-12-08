Critical Analysis: Vigil Neuroscience (VIGL) vs. Its Peers

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Rating) is one of 275 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vigil Neuroscience to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vigil Neuroscience N/A -55.45% -38.74% Vigil Neuroscience Competitors -4,520.56% -103.18% -36.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vigil Neuroscience and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vigil Neuroscience 0 1 5 0 2.83 Vigil Neuroscience Competitors 826 3804 10624 156 2.66

Earnings and Valuation

Vigil Neuroscience currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 65.41%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 77.77%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vigil Neuroscience has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Vigil Neuroscience and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vigil Neuroscience N/A -$43.28 million -1.19 Vigil Neuroscience Competitors $746.04 million $141.14 million 0.10

Vigil Neuroscience’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vigil Neuroscience. Vigil Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 46.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a microglia-focused company, engages in the development of disease-modifying therapeutics for patients, caregivers, and families affected by rare and common neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product candidate is VGL101, a fully human monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is designed to activate triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 (TREM2) which is in Phase I for the treatment of adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia, as well as for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy and alzheimer's disease. The company also develops a small molecule TREM2 agonist suitable for oral delivery to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Amgen Inc.

